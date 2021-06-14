Battle for PSL6 playoffs: Rutherford ‘confident’ of Peshawar Zalmi’s chances

West Indies’ hard-hitting batsman Sherfane Rutherford is confident that Peshawar Zalmi will be able to qualify for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Zalmi are currently sitting at the third spot on the points table, having won four and lost the same number of games.

They have two matches remaining in the competition against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United on the 15th and 17th June respectively.

While speaking in a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rutherford insisted that the team has room for improvement to make a strong comeback after an eight-wicket defeat against Multan Sultans.

“It was a bit disappointing,” said Rutherford. “In the batting department we were 15 to 20 runs short and bowling was not at its best tonight. There is always room for us to improve and come back better. “I am confident that we will bounce back. We have a day to rest, will come back strong again.”

Commenting on his performance, the left-hander was satisfied to get some runs under his belt ahead of the crucial phase of the tournament.

“It is good to have some runs,” he said. “I have a group of players in the team who always make me feel at home. When I am in a comfort zone, I always try to give my best.”