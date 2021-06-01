Babar eager to meet Amir to discuss retirement decision

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he will meet pacer Mohammad Amir to discuss his retirement decision.

The 29-year-old made himself unavailable to represent the national team in a surprising decision last year where he accused the team management of targeting him following his decision to retire from Test cricket.

The prolific batsman, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, termed Amir as one of the best left-arm pacer in the world.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him,” said Babar. “He is one of the best left-arm bowlers [in the world] and I really like him. I’m hopeful that he continues to perform well in the upcoming second half of PSL.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.