Azam Khan reveals objectives after Pakistan’s T20I squad inclusion

Right-hander was selected for England, West Indies tours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: PSL

Uncapped hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan believes weight was the only barrier between him and a place in the Pakistan team.

The Quetta Gladiators’ wicketkeeper-batsman was selected in the T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies.

While talking exclusively to SAMAA, the 22-year-old showed optimistic in give his best for the Men-in-Green in upcoming tours.

“Weight was the barrier between my place in the Pakistan cricket team,” said Khan. “I did a lot of training at the National High-Performance Centre. I came into selectors’ notice only when they realised that my fitness has significantly improved. They knew that I have become fitter and had enough performances to get a spot in the Pakistan team. Whenever a new player gets selected, everyone have a lot of expectations. I will try to fulfill whatever is required for the team.”

Commenting on his toughest opponent, he said Shaheen Shah Afridi was the best bowler he has faced so far.

“Shaheen and I are good friends, but on the pitch there is no friendship,” he said. “He is quite difficult to face. He is at his peak. And if I think as a wicketkeeper, it is very tough to keep wickets against Mohammad Amir.”

Azam Khan Cricket England Pakistan T20I squad
 
