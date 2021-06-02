Australia should tour Pakistan: Usman Khawaja

Left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja believes Australia cricket team should tour Pakistan.

The Kangaroos have not toured the South Asian country in the last two decades, citing to law and order situation.

Khawaja, who became the first Pakistan-born to represent the Baggy Greens, believes that there is no reason for the five-time world champions to not visit the country.

“I think Australia should one hundred percent tour Pakistan,” he said while talking Cricwick. “I think Pakistan in the last 4-5 years has showed enough that security here is extremely good, players are extremely comfortable coming here for the PSL, so I think it’s an opportunity for Australia. I’ve heard England are also touring Pakistan.”

Khawaja has played 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia where he has managed to score 4,682 runs, which included 10 centuries and 27 fifties.

He will be representing Islamabad United in the remaining matches in the Pakistan Super League 2021.