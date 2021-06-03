Aisam, Marach suffer defeat in French Open Men’s doubles event

The team of Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq and Oliver Marach from Austria suffered a defeat in the second round of the French Open Men’s doubles event.

The Pakistan-Austria duo were sent packing by the team of Jamie Murray from United Kingdome and Brazil’s Bruno Soares following a two-set defeat.

They lost both sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-1.

Earlier, Aisam and Marach had triumphed over the Mexico’s Santiago González and Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2 in the first round.