Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Aisam, Marach suffer defeat in French Open Men’s doubles event

They were sent packing following a straight-set defeat

Posted: Jun 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The team of Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq and Oliver Marach from Austria suffered a defeat in the second round of the French Open Men’s doubles event.

The Pakistan-Austria duo were sent packing by the team of Jamie Murray from United Kingdome and Brazil’s Bruno Soares following a two-set defeat.

They lost both sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-1.

Earlier, Aisam and Marach had triumphed over the Mexico’s Santiago González and Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2 in the first round.

