Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss

Club says, ‘It is now time to respect his decision’

Photo: AFP

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The Frenchman’s departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid,” said the La Liga giants in a statement on their official website.

“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club,” the club said. “He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

LA LIGA Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane
 
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid, La Liga
 

