Zidane opens up about quitting Real Madrid job

Frenchman part ways with the club after trophy-less season

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Zinedine Zidane has penned an open letter to Real Madrid fans explaining his departure from the club.

“I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, and doesn’t offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term,” the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.

“I am a born winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this is also how the dynamic of a great club is maintained,” he said.

Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss

“But everything I built on a daily basis, what I brought to the relationship with the players… has been forgotten.” 

“I’m leaving, but I’m not jumping ship and I’m not tired of coaching,” he said.

Real had a disappointing season, having been beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

It is the second time that Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager.

