Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Zidane ‘happy’ with Hazard’s performance as Real Madrid down Osasuna

Blancos kept their La Liga hopes alive with 2-0 win

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Zidane ‘happy’ with Hazard’s performance as Real Madrid down Osasuna

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Real Madrid

Real Madrid held their nerve to beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday as Eden Hazard made his first start since January, raising the possibility of Zinedine Zidane picking him for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

After making a brief cameo off the bench in the first leg last week, Hazard played 72 minutes at Valdebebas and could now face his former club from the start in the pivotal return game at Stamford Bridge.

“He was very good,” said Zidane. “He played close to Karim (Benzema), they tried things and I was very happy with him.”

Real Madrid have it all to do against Chelsea after drawing the opener 1-1 and they are playing catch-up in La Liga too.

Zidane’s squad has been stretched by absentees in recent weeks and he left Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the bench while handing Hazard his first start since January 30.

There could be a fresh concern, though, after defender Raphael Varane was taken off at half-time.

“I hope it’s a little thing but right now I can’t say,” Zidane said.

The best chance fell to Hazard from a Marcelo cross but he failed to catch the volley cleanly, instead scuffing it into the ground and goalkeeper Sergio Herrera did brilliantly to save.

Benzema had already gone close and Militao had a pair of headers early in the second half that again drew Herrera into action.

Hazard faded and departed with 18 minutes left. Osasuna were tiring too and finally, Madrid got the breakthrough, Militao making it third time lucky, rising high to head in Isco’s corner.

Four minutes later it was two, Benzema driving in from the left and slipping a reverse pass through for Casemiro, who stretched to control and instead poked the ball directly into the net.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eden Hazard Football Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid coronavirus surge
Gilchrist questions continuation of IPL amid coronavirus surge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.