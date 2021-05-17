Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas believes that young batsman Haider Ali is experiencing a dip in his form due to a change in his batting position.

The right-hander managed to score only 34 runs in four innings he played during South Africa and Zimbabwe tours.

Abbas, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, said that the batting coach needs to work with the struggling batsman to help regain his form. “I think Haider Ali did well as an opener which is why he was selected for the national side but in international cricket he bats down the order,” he said.

“This change in batting position can unsettle players and that could possibly be the reason behind the dip in Haider’s form.”

Moreover, Abbas also believes that the Peshawar Zalmi batsman should not be dropped from the side despite a string of low scores.

“Being a young player, I don’t think he should have been dropped from the side,” added Abbas. “We had high expectations from Haider which is why it would have been better to give him a prolonged run rather than dropping him from the side.”

Haider has represented Pakistan in 15 T20Is and two ODIs, where he scored 256 and 42 runs, respectively.