Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form

Right-hander only managed to score 34-run in last four innings

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas believes that young batsman Haider Ali is experiencing a dip in his form due to a change in his batting position.

The right-hander managed to score only 34 runs in four innings he played during South Africa and Zimbabwe tours.

Abbas, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, said that the batting coach needs to work with the struggling batsman to help regain his form. “I think Haider Ali did well as an opener which is why he was selected for the national side but in international cricket he bats down the order,” he said.

“This change in batting position can unsettle players and that could possibly be the reason behind the dip in Haider’s form.”

Moreover, Abbas also believes that the Peshawar Zalmi batsman should not be dropped from the side despite a string of low scores.

“Being a young player, I don’t think he should have been dropped from the side,” added Abbas. “We had high expectations from Haider which is why it would have been better to give him a prolonged run rather than dropping him from the side.”

Haider has represented Pakistan in 15 T20Is and two ODIs, where he scored 256 and 42 runs, respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haider Ali Pakistan zaheer abbas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Haider Ali, zaheer abbas, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.