Women cricketers in Pakistan to be vaccinated today

A second round of vaccinations will begin for Pakistani cricket players on Tuesday, said the Pakistan Cricket Board. In this round, national women players and support staff will be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Men cricketers and support staff were vaccinated in the first round.

Pakistan women's players and support staff have received their Covid-19 vaccine at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi pic.twitter.com/RUwzXJcxQe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 24, 2021

Players will be vaccinated at the High Performance Center. All players and sporting staff will receive a single dose.

Pakistan’s cricket board is the first in the world to begin the vaccination for its players.

People taking part in the sixth Pakistan Super League will be vaccinated today. This includes the players, match officials, support staff, and unit staff.

