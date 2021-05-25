Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Women cricketers in Pakistan to be vaccinated today

Posted: May 25, 2021
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A second round of vaccinations will begin for Pakistani cricket players on Tuesday, said the Pakistan Cricket Board. In this round, national women players and support staff will be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Men cricketers and support staff were vaccinated in the first round.

Players will be vaccinated at the High Performance Center. All players and sporting staff will receive a single dose.

Pakistan’s cricket board is the first in the world to begin the vaccination for its players.

People taking part in the sixth Pakistan Super League will be vaccinated today. This includes the players, match officials, support staff, and unit staff.

