West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series

Fixtures to start from July 27

Posted: May 15, 2021
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team will visit West Indies for the T20I and Test series later this year.

The announcement was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Friday evening.

The tour will consist of five 20-over matches, starting from July 27 and it will be followed by a two-match Test series, commencing from August 12.

Initially, the planned tour consisted of three T20Is and three Test matches but after the consultation between the boards, one five-day fixture was replaced by two T20 matches.

“In consultation with the Cricket West Indies and keeping an eye on this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “This is aimed at providing further T20 content for both teams, as we continue to prepare and build-up to the global ICC event.”

Fixture dates:

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

