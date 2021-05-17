Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Wahab Riaz points out flaws in Pakistan’s selection policy

Says players should be supported

Posted: May 17, 2021
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: ICC

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has asked the management to review the team selection policy, pointing out several improvements that could benefit both the players and the country.

The left-armer, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, said that players should not be judged on a basis of one or two performances.

“You cannot completely blame the management,” said the Peshawar Zalmi pacer. “There are some mistakes that we as players have made as far as performances are concerned. But I think something that should be changed is that a player should not be judged based on just one or two matches. It has been the norm in Pakistan that any player selected is judged based on one or two performances.”

He went on to add that if management need consistence performances player should be supported both in good and bad times. “Everyone has good and bad days. A player can give better performances if they are supported in both good and bad times,” he said.

“I think this is something that definitely needs to improve. Hopefully, it will be better with time,” he added.

Moreover, Wahab also asked to add experienced players to the squad to maintain the balance of the team.

“We have a trend of calling youngsters. They should definitely be there,” he added. “But we should also see if they have the experience, performances or skills to back them up which is very important. I think senior players should be in the world cup because that is a totally different pressure.”

