Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison

Pacer believes both tournament are played on different level

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison

Photo: AFP

Veteran fast-bowler Wahab Riaz believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the second-best T20 competition in the world behind the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-armer, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, stated that India’s cash-rich T20 competition is being played at a different level, largely because of all the international players’ availability.

“IPL is a tournament where all the international players participate because they are available,” he said. “Therefore, you cannot compare IPL and PSL because both tournaments are on a different level. However, I sincerely believe that PSL is the best league in the world after the IPL.”

Riaz, who is leading the Peshawar Zalmi franchise, is very optimistic about the team’s chances in the PSL 2021 once it will resume in the near future.

“We have formed a good combination in the first-half of the tournament,” he said. “Our rhythm was really good. I hope that when we get back together for the second-half, we will continue our good work.”

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition, which was postponed indefinitely in early March due to a coronavirus outbreak, is set to resume from June 1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Indian Premier League ipl pakistan super league PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.