Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Usman Khawaja eager to play in Pakistan

The left-hander will represent Islamabad United in the PSL 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Australia’s top-order batsman Usman Khan has expressed his desire to play cricket in Pakistan.

The left-hander was picked by Islamabad United for the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2021 second-leg which will be played in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Khawaja was disappointed for not being able to in Pakistan this time around.

 “I am excited, but obviously would have liked to play in Pakistan a bit more,” said the 34-year-old. “Not to get the opportunity is a little bit disappointing, but Inshallah [God willing] we’ll get to play some cricket soon. Inshallah I will get more opportunities in future or maybe next year in Pakistan.”

PCB to strictly tackle bio-secure bubble violations: reports

Usman further went on to explain why he never managed to take part in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“I have never played in PSL because it always clashes with our domestic season in Australia,” he said. “Since now PSL was postponed, I got a chance to come and play in it.”

Khawaja has represented Australia in 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is where he scored over 4500 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBL PSL6 Islamabad United Pakistan Usman Khawaja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Usman Khawaja, Pakistan, HBL PSL6, Islamabad United
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.