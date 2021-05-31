Usman Khawaja eager to play in Pakistan

Australia’s top-order batsman Usman Khan has expressed his desire to play cricket in Pakistan.

The left-hander was picked by Islamabad United for the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2021 second-leg which will be played in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Khawaja was disappointed for not being able to in Pakistan this time around.

“I am excited, but obviously would have liked to play in Pakistan a bit more,” said the 34-year-old. “Not to get the opportunity is a little bit disappointing, but Inshallah [God willing] we’ll get to play some cricket soon. Inshallah I will get more opportunities in future or maybe next year in Pakistan.”

PCB to strictly tackle bio-secure bubble violations: reports

Usman further went on to explain why he never managed to take part in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“I have never played in PSL because it always clashes with our domestic season in Australia,” he said. “Since now PSL was postponed, I got a chance to come and play in it.”

Khawaja has represented Australia in 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is where he scored over 4500 runs.