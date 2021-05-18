Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

UCL final: Guardiola warns of cold approach to Aguero’s selection

Striker will leave City at the end of the season

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UCL final: Guardiola warns of cold approach to Aguero’s selection

Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Sergio Aguero there will be no room for sentiment when he picks his team for the Champions League final against Chelsea later this month.

Aguero has announced he will leave City at the end of the season after 10 successful years with the Premier League champions.

The Argentina striker is City’s all-time record goalscorer, but he may not have a fairytale farewell at the end of an injury-ravaged campaign in which he has been limited to just 18 appearances.

Aguero will miss Tuesday’s match at Brighton with an adductor problem.

He could return for one last appearance at the Etihad Stadium against Everton on Sunday.

But Guardiola refused to give any guarantees the 32-year-old will feature in City’s first Champions League final on May 29.

Manchester United, Manchester City emerge as favourite to sign Kane

“I would say I would be cold,” Guardiola said of his attitude towards selection. “I have to take a decision which is the best to win that game, so I have to be.

“If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure, if he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it’s the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game.”

Guardiola suggested it would be a focused City side that faces Brighton, with places up for grabs in the final against Chelsea.

He admitted he can tell the difference around the club’s training ground as his players try to persuade him they deserve to start in Porto.

“They listen a little bit more,” he said. “It’s a serious point what you say: they’re not stupid. They want to play so they are nicer to me.

“Then I will make a selection and they will be who they are normally: grumpy, upset with me. That’s normal!”

“I remember the starting XI at Barca was so clear. Here we rotate a lot and everyone can play. Still I’m not clear on the way we’re going to play and who we are going to play.

“That’s why I have to take a look over the next 10 days and then we’ll take a decision.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Manchester City Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, Champions League, Final chelsea
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.