Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’

Sami Aslam claims two players will move soon

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Young opening batsman Sami Aslam has claimed that top performing Pakistan cricketers are exploring opportunities to settle in the United States of America.

The 25-year-old left for the United States of America in the middle of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2020 bidding farewell to his chances of representing the Men-in-Green in the future.

In an interview with PakPassion earlier in the week, Aslam revealed that over 100 First-class players had called him and are willing to settle in the states.

“I have had calls from over 100 First-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America,” he said. “Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here.”

Moreover, he said that players in Pakistan are desperate to move to the USA. “Currently the USA Cricket is recruiting a lot of players from South Africa and Australia, and some players from Pakistan have also tried and they are desperate to move,” he said.

He went on to add that one or two Pakistan players are close to being signed in the coming days.

