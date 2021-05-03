Three members from CSK’s contingent tests coronavirus positive: reports

Three members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the franchise’s bowling coach Laxmipati Balaji, chief executive officer K Viswanathan and a bus cleaner has tested positive for the pathogen.

The report further stated that Balaji was in the team dugout on Saturday during their match against Mumbai Indians.

It is believed that all three individuals will go through another round of testing on Monday to confirm the results of tests that took place on Sunday.

The news followed by an earlier development where the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

India is currently suffering from a deadly coronavirus surge as the country recorded more than 350,000 cases every day in the past week with more than 3,500 deaths recorded yesterday.