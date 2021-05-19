Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Thomas Tuchel insists top-four race is not over after Chelsea

The Blues defeat Leicester to move into third spot

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Thomas Tuchel insists top-four race is not over after Chelsea

Photo: AFP

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed his team’s performance as they avenge their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester with a 2-1 win over the Foxes to move into third in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The 8,000 crowd saw the Blues keep a place in next season’s Champions League in their own hands thanks to second-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho.

Victory away to Aston Villa on Sunday will guarantee Chelsea a top-four finish.

“It was an outstanding performance but the job is not done,” said Tuchel.

“The fans made a huge difference. The speed in our game, the hunger, the ambition. It was a very strong performance and I’m delighted the team can present itself like this in front of our fans.”

Leicester will forever have the memories of winning the FA Cup for the first time at Wembley on Saturday, but are now at risk of missing out on Champions League football on the final day of the campaign for the second consecutive season.

Brendan Rodgers’s men still lead Liverpool by three points, but the Reds will go fourth on goal difference if they win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Leicester host Tottenham on the final day, while Jurgen Klopp’s men welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

UCL final: Guardiola warns of cold approach to Aguero’s selection

“We have to get the points on Sunday then see where we are. If we don’t get in the Champions League it has still been a great season,” said Rodgers.

“If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out. There are still points to play for and we’ll be ready for that.”

Chelsea’s final league game under Frank Lampard was a 2-0 defeat away to Leicester in January that opened up a nine-point gap between the sides.

The 10-point swing since is illustrative of the impact Tuchel’s arrival has had on the Londoners with their first major disappointment under the German coming at the weekend.

Roared on by the biggest crowd at Stamford Bridge for 14 months, Chelsea exploded out the blocks with Leicester barely able to get out their own half in the first 45 minutes.

However, a combination of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and controversial refereeing kept the hosts at bay until the break.

Timo Werner had two goals disallowed in the first half as the German international was firstly flagged offside before his second effort was ruled out by a VAR review for handball.

In between times, Werner was also dismayed that he was denied a penalty after being caught by Youri Tielemans inside the box.

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league chelsea English Premier League Thomas Tuchel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea, Champions League, Premier League,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.