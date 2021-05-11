Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Sports

Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach

The pacer was included in the playing XI against Zimbabwe

SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has opened up on the inclusion of Tabish Khan in the Test side, saying that the pacer was rewarded for his “hard work”.

The 36-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for over a decade, was given the Test cap in the second match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

But Misbah believes that age doesn’t matter if a player maintains his fitness.

“Age is just a number whether you are 34, 35 or even 36, fitness is all that matters,” Misbah, who himself retired from international cricket at the age of 42, said at a virtual press conference.

“As of Tabish, we gave him a chance in the team without compromising on our strengths,” the head coach said.

“I believe, we had the opportunity to play him there, and it is a reward of hard work that he has been doing for all those years.”

Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form

He called all-rounder Faheem Ashraf a key member of the team in all formats of the game.

“Faheem is a great performer and there is no danger to his place in the side,” Misbah said. “He is a key player for us in all three formats for now and the future.”

The head coach said that winning against Zimbabwe and South Africa was important for Pakistan ahead of the England series.

“We had great results in both series,” he said. “Winning in different and tough conditions was important for the team.”

RELATED STORIES

