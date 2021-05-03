Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka’s veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Perera, in a letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), announced the decision saying that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players to take on the reigns.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket world cups,” he said. To be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh was easily the highlight of my Life.’’

Sri Lanka Cricket also thanked the all-rounder for his services to the country.

“Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to SLC and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,’ said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

The 32-year-old represented the Islanders in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is where he managed to score 3,745 runs which included one century and 14 fifties whereas he also claimed 237 wickets.