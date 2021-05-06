Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Smith confirms South Africa tour of West Indies in June

Both teams will play two Tests, Five T20Is next month

Photo: AFP

South Africa will tour the West Indies in June, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five T20Is in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues which had still to be finalised.

The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland for a previously-announced tour in July.

After a short break further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading in to the World Cup.

Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting

Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of Covid-19 in three of the franchise camps.

“With what’s happening in India with Covid and the IPL, we need to give the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) time to gather their thoughts,” he said.

“The challenges India are facing as a country are immense.”

Smith said he wanted South Africa to field their best possible team at the World Cup. That could include AB de Villiers, if he comes out of international retirement, and free agents such as Imran Tahir and Chris Morris, who are no longer contracted to be available for South Africa.

“We have seen the success the West Indies has had in bringing back free agents,” said Smith.

“But there are many factors involved, including team dynamics. Our focus has always been on trying to get our best squad together for an extensive time.”

Smith praised the Indian board for their handling of the Covid outbreak.

“The duty of care they have shown in getting everyone home has been exemplary,” he said adding that all of the South African players and coaching staff involved in the IPL would be back in South Africa by Friday.






 

 
 
 



