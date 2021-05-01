Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Sports

Shoaib Akhtar praises 'smart' Fawad Alam after another Test century

Left-hander scored gutsy 140 against Zimbabwe in Harare

Posted: May 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century

Photo: PCB

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar has praised ‘smart’ Fawad Alam and asked the rest of the Pakistan batsmen to learn from him.

The left-hander scored a gutsy 140 runs with a healthy strike rate of 68.8 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing first Test in Harare.

Akhtar, while talking in a video on his YouTube channel, urged the youngsters to play smartly like Fawad. 

“There is a lot to learn for Pakistan players from Fawad Alam,” said the Rawalpindi express. “He is a brilliant and smart mind. Even though he looks very unpleasing to the eye, has a limited range of shorts and does not have an extraordinary talent, he is successful in international cricket because he uses his mind.

Day three: Zimbabwe start confidently after conceding 250-run lead

“He [Fawad] scored a century with a strike rate of 70 which is very unlike him. He played on the same wicket where other batsmen were struggling and looked apart from the rest because he kept putting the ball into the gaps.”

The 45-year-old further went on to praise the left-hander by calling him the ‘smartest’ player in Pakistan’s middle-order.

“Fawad came here [in Zimbabwe] just five days before the game,” said Akhtar. “He hasn’t spent much time there but assessed the situation, stayed within his limits and scored a ton. That shows that he is the smartest player when it comes to Pakistan’s middle-order.

“Again, I am sorry to say that they wasted 11 years of his career. At the same time, he came back, scored a lot of runs and is now becoming a permanent member of the national team.”

fawad alam PAK V ZIM pakistan cricket zimbabwe
 
RELATED STORIES

Fawad Alam, Shoaib Akhtar, Cricket, PAK v ZIM. first Test,
 

