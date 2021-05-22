Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Shadab cleared to participate in remaining PSL6 games

The all-rounder has completed his rehab programme after toe injury

Posted: May 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Shadab cleared to participate in remaining PSL6 games

The Islamabad United have received a major boost ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition as their captain Shadab Khan has been cleared to participate in the remaining games.

The 22-year-old suffered a toe injury during the second ODI against South Africa and was ruled out from the rest of the tour.

The all-rounder has completed his rehab programme and is available for the remaining PSL matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Shadab has completed seven weeks of the required eight weeks of rehabilitation, and he will lead Islamabad United in the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi,” it read.

The tournament is expected to resume from June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB provided an update on star leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s rehab too.

It said he is making significant improvement since undergoing rehab at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore following the Rawalpindi Test against South Africa.

The leg-spinner resumed running and bowling a week ago.

