Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Second Test: Tabish debuts as Pakistan bat first against Zimbabwe

Visitors lead two-match series 1-0

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Second Test: Tabish debuts as Pakistan bat first against Zimbabwe

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

The visitors are leading the two-match series after a comprehensive an innings and 116 runs win in the first Test at the same venue.

The Green Caps have made a solitary change where pacer Tabish Khan makes debut in Test cricket and replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be once again without regular captain Sean Williams who failed to recover from a thumb injury.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe:

Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Brendan Taylor (captain), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan:

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Tabish Khan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking
Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive
IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.