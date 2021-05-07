Second Test: Tabish debuts as Pakistan bat first against Zimbabwe

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

The visitors are leading the two-match series after a comprehensive an innings and 116 runs win in the first Test at the same venue.

The Green Caps have made a solitary change where pacer Tabish Khan makes debut in Test cricket and replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be once again without regular captain Sean Williams who failed to recover from a thumb injury.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe:

Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Brendan Taylor (captain), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan:

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan