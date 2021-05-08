Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe

Right-hander scored a ton in the first innings on Friday

Posted: May 8, 2021
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran batsman Azhar Ali believes that it is hard to play against opposition like Zimbabwe.

The right-hander played a resilient 126-run knock on day one of the second Test against the hosts in Harare on Friday.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference at the end of the day, the top-order batsman highlighted that success against a team ranked lower means little whereas a failure is being highlighted over and over again.

“Since I only play one format, it’s not too tough to motivate yourself,” said Azhar. “But there is a bit of pressure when you play Zimbabwe because if you do well, it is not recognised because it is against Zimbabwe but if you don’t do well, people say he can’t even score against Zimbabwe.”

Day two: Abid stands firm despite Zimbabwe’s three strikes

When asked why the team management did not opt to select more youngsters in the playing XI for this fixture, Azhar admitted that the lack of Test matches is making it hard to introduce new talent.

“I have been around for over seven to eight years and on average we play eight to 10 Test matches a year,” he said. “So it is very difficult to try out new players in the format.”

Tell us what you think:

