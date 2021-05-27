Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Sports

Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6

The wicketkeeper-batsman opened for Quetta Gladiators in initial games

SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6

Photo: AFP

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that changing his batting position during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six was the need of the team.

The 34-year-old batted in the top-order in the initial games of PSL6 only to drop back to his usual middle-order spot, where he scored 185 runs in five games.  

As the cash-rich T20 tournament is set to resume in Abu Dhabi in June, Sarfaraz is optimistic about continuing his good form with the bat.

“The team management had decided that I should play a little higher in the batting order,” said Sarfaraz while speaking to Cricket Pakistan. “So we made a combination accordingly. That is why I came to open in the start.”

Former Pakistan captain said that he returned to his usual batting position in order to provide proper opportunity to the emerging player Saim Ayub.

“We had a player like Saim Ayub, who we picked from the emerging category, as an opener,” he said. “So we decided to play them on their natural number.”

“I was then tasked with settling the team in the middle order,” he added. “That is why we changed our strategy accordingly and I came back to my usual batting position.”

Cricket HBL PSL6 psl6 Quetta Gladiators sarfaraz ahmed
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

