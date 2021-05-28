Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report

Quetta Gladiator captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is among 25 players and staff members of the Pakistan Super League who are yet to receive the United Arab Emirates visas, local media reported Thursday.

Two flights carrying 202 passengers – 145 from Lahore and 57 from Karachi – left for Abu Dhabi on Thursday at 5:00pm after a delay of four hours.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on the other hand, is confident of receiving visas for the remaining players and staffer soon. Another chartered flight to transport the remaining players and officials to Abu Dhabi will be arranged, the PCB said in a statement.

Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Umar Amin, Muhammad Musa, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Haris, and Aamir Khan are among the players who have been denied a visa.

The board had also faced issues with the chartered flights from South Africa and India — carrying cricketers and production team members — who were not allowed to land in the UAE. Later, they were granted permission after negotiations with the Abu Dhabi authorities.