Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report

Two flights carrying 202 passengers reached Abu Dhabi Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report

Photo: PSL

Quetta Gladiator captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is among 25 players and staff members of the Pakistan Super League who are yet to receive the United Arab Emirates visas, local media reported Thursday.

Two flights carrying 202 passengers – 145 from Lahore and 57 from Karachi – left for Abu Dhabi on Thursday at 5:00pm after a delay of four hours.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on the other hand, is confident of receiving visas for the remaining players and staffer soon. Another chartered flight to transport the remaining players and officials to Abu Dhabi will be arranged, the PCB said in a statement.

Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Umar Amin, Muhammad Musa, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Haris, and Aamir Khan are among the players who have been denied a visa.

The board had also faced issues with the chartered flights from South Africa and India — carrying cricketers and production team members — who were not allowed to land in the UAE. Later, they were granted permission after negotiations with the Abu Dhabi authorities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
abu dhabi Husnain pakistan super league PSL psl6 sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sarfaraz Ahmed, PSL, visas, PSL6, UAE Visa, HBL PSL6, Mohammad Husnain
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.