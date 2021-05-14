Saqib Mahmood reveals experience of playing in PSL

England pacer Saqib Mahmood has revealed that he ‘enjoyed’ the experience of playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer was a part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the sixth edition which halted due to a coronavirus outbreak in early March.

In a YouTube video for Lancashire County Cricket Club as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Mahmood revealed that he had a good experience of playing in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“I enjoyed the experience,” he said. “You get in with new players, new teammates, new coaches, where from the get-go the eyes are on the overseas players so you have got to be on your game. I thrived on the pressure a little bit and I did well out there which was good form.”

The sixth edition of the PSL was scheduled to organise only in Karachi and Lahore due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mahmood expressed his disappointment that he could not visit more of the country because of the difficulties this time around.

“In terms of facilities everything was good there,” he added. “But we didn’t get to see the country because of Covid so hopefully we will get to do that in the future.”