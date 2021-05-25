Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security

The 37-year-old led Peshawar Zalmi to PSL title in 2017

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security

Photo: AFP

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has revealed that foreign players now feel safe while travelling to Pakistan.

The 37-year-old, while talking to The Current as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, stated that there has been a big shift in foreign players point of view regarding the security situation in the country.

“Hashim Amla and I were having a conversation and I think Javed [Afridi] asks what the difference is between now and five years ago,” said Sammy. “I think the major difference coming to Pakistan now, four years ago players would be calling me and go ‘Darren, I am going over there [Pakistan], do you think we should go?’ When West Indies was coming the captain had to call me and go, ‘Man should I go on this tour?’.

“Now players asking where they can play golf and questions like can we go to dinner in these or these places. The quote-unquote threat of security, that is slowly diminishing from people’s minds and I think that is what we want.”

Sammy is now the head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Darren Sammy Pakistan pakistan super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
PCB receives green signal from Abu Dhabi for PSL6
PCB receives green signal from Abu Dhabi for PSL6
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.