Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) head coach Abdul Razzaq believes that Faheem Ashraf needs to have a batting average of above 25 across all formats if he wants to be labelled as a proper all-rounder.

The 41-year-old, who is one of the finest all-rounders Pakistan have ever produced, in an interview with PakPassion, revealed that he does not have an explanation as to why Faheem has not been able to produce consistent performances despite the talent he has.

“He must have potential because he has been representing Pakistan for a while now,” he said. “He is an excellent player, but I am disappointed that up to now, he has not been able to put in match-winning performances at the international level and which would confirm him as a top-quality all-rounder.

“He needs to have a batting average of above 25 in all formats and when he achieves that and wins games for Pakistan then he will be considered as a proper all-rounder. I am at a loss to understand that given his talent, why he is not performing well on a regular basis.”

The 27-year-old has represented Pakistan in nine Tests, 28 ODIs and 42 T20Is where he has managed to score 956 runs and claimed 74 wickets.