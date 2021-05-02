Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test

The left-hander scored 140 runs in first innings

Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

Former captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for scoring a century in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The left-hander scored 140 in the Green Caps’ first innings as Pakistan secured an innings and 116-run win in Harare on Saturday.

Ramiz, in a video on his YouTube channel, heaped praise on Fawad and appreciated his concentration level despite missing some precious time after being overlooked for the selection in the national team.

“Fawad Alam had another outstanding Test,” he said. “The most impressive thing about him is that despite missing some crucial years [after not being selected in the national team], he is now making these opportunities count. He concentrates really well regardless of the conditions and has great focus as well which is secret to success.”

Ever since making his comeback in the national team, Fawad has managed to score 456 runs in 12 innings at an average of 45.6, which included three centuries as well.

Cricket fawad alam Pakistan Ramiz Raja zimbabwe
 
