Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe

Former captain believes youngsters should learn from the 33-year-old

Posted: May 9, 2021
Former Pakistan captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on opener Abid Ali for scoring a double-century against Zimbabwe.

The right-hander remained not out on 215 in the first innings of the ongoing second-Test in Harare on Saturday.

Raja, in a video on his YouTube channel, praised the 33-year-old and urged the youngsters to learn from him about grabbing the chances with both hands.

Abid reveals how Numan helped him in scoring maiden double-century

“Abid Ali has had a lot of struggle and at one stage, it felt that he probably missed the bus to represent the national team,” he said. “But ever since he got a chance to showcase his talent, he has never looked back. Scoring a double-century is not easy regardless of the opposition. It was an important and great innings because for him [Abid] because he was struggling before the tour and once you are in your 30s, you cannot afford to be dropped.

“It shows that he love batting and knows how to score big runs. It also shows that Abid’s success in international cricket is a result of his immense effort while playing domestic cricket. It is also a lesson for youngsters that whenever you get a chance to represent your national, grab it with both hands and when you are playing a weaker opposition like Zimbabwe, you need to score more than just a hundred.”

