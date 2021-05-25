Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus

All-rounder will now miss the Abu Dhabi-leg

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Anwar Ali is set to miss the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old was tested positive for the pathogen in the first round of testing conducted in a five-star hotel in Karachi on Monday.

Ali is now in isolation in the hotel for 10 days after which he will be allowed to go back home.

He became the second Quetta Gladiators player after pacer Naseem Shah to miss the competition.

Shah was released on Monday after failing to produce a negative PCR test at the time of arrival for two-day quarantine ahead of the departure for Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi will also miss the competition after suffering a back injury.

The tournament is expected to resume in the first week of June whereas the final is likely to be organised on June 20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
anwar ali Coronavirus Cricket pakistan super league Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.