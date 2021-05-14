Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Postpone PSL if coronavirus situation doesn’t improve, says Zaheer Abbas

Tournament’s sixth edition set to resume from June 1

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Postpone PSL if coronavirus situation doesn’t improve, says Zaheer Abbas

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas believes the remaining edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 should only take place if the coronavirus situation improves.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March due to a coronavirus outbreak which left as many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

It was announced later the remaining matches will be organised in Karachi from the first to the 20th of June, 2021.

However, with the latest coronavirus surge in the country, the board agreed with the suggestion of the franchises to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Zaheer believes that the tournament should only resume if the coronavirus situations improve.

“Remaining PSL matches should only be conducted if the Covid-19 situation is under control,” he said. “If not, then the league should be postponed. India also had to postpone IPL due to worsening Covid-19 situation, which is why we should be careful as well.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league PSL zaheer abbas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.