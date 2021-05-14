Postpone PSL if coronavirus situation doesn’t improve, says Zaheer Abbas

Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas believes the remaining edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 should only take place if the coronavirus situation improves.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March due to a coronavirus outbreak which left as many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

It was announced later the remaining matches will be organised in Karachi from the first to the 20th of June, 2021.

However, with the latest coronavirus surge in the country, the board agreed with the suggestion of the franchises to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Zaheer believes that the tournament should only resume if the coronavirus situations improve.

“Remaining PSL matches should only be conducted if the Covid-19 situation is under control,” he said. “If not, then the league should be postponed. India also had to postpone IPL due to worsening Covid-19 situation, which is why we should be careful as well.”