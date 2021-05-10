Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Pirlo refuses to ‘step aside’ as AC Milan thrash Juventus

Defeat left the Turin-based club out of top-four

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Pirlo refuses to ‘step aside’ as AC Milan thrash Juventus

Photo: AFP

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has refused to ‘step aside’ after his side thrashing 3-0 defeat against AC Milan in the Serie A which left them outside of the top-four with just three matches in the season to go.

The Milan-based club pushed the Old Lady Juventus out of the Serie A top four with a thumping win.

On-loan winger Brahim Diaz put Milan ahead just before the break with Anton Rebic and Fikayo Tomori adding two more in the second half after Franck Kessie had missed a penalty.

Milan move up to third, equal on 72 points with second-placed Atalanta, with Napoli a further two points behind in fourth and the final Champions League berth.

Juventus are now fifth, one point behind the top four with three games left to play, including next weekend’s clash with newly-crowned champions Inter Milan.

Talking after the match, Pirlo was at a loss to explain what went wrong with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo failing to add to his Serie A-leading 27 league goals and also vowed to continue in the role till the end of the campaign.

“We got into the game pretty well and then little by little we fell apart … It’s hard to explain,” said Pirlo. “When you lose 3-0 in such an important game, it means that there are a lot of things that did not work.”

“No I won’t step aside. I undertook this work with a lot of enthusiasm, with difficulties, but my work continues. I think I can do better. There are three games left and I will continue to do my job as long as I can.”

Milan manager Stefano Pioli was ecstatic after the win which now put the equation of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season in favour of his team.

“We had a great game,” he said. “A victory over a direct rival at this moment in the championship is very important. We still have to fight. But I have a very young team, that is maturing as this evening proved.”

