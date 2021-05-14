PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently facing a difficult situation to organise the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March due to a coronavirus outbreak which left as many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

It was announced later the remaining matches will be organised in Karachi from the first to the 20th of June, 2021.

However, with the latest coronavirus surge in the country, the board agreed with the suggestion of the franchises to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per Cricket Pakistan, the PCB delegation is currently visiting the Middle Eastern country in order to get approval from the authorities to organise PSL 2021.

The report stated that if the board fail to get the approval by May 16, they will have no other option but to look for an alternative and Karachi might still host the remaining matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE has already placed Pakistan in the list of countries on their red list due to the Covid-19 situation and every person who travels from here will have to quarantine for 10 days.

