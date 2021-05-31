PCB to strictly tackle bio-secure bubble violations: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on minimising breaches in bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi-leg.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak.

As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

With the tournament is now set to resume in June, according to Cricket Pakistan, players and officials could face a maximum of the four-match ban and a fine of 100 per cent of the match fee for breaching the bio-secure bubble.

The report further stated that the violations fall under three separate categories which include minor and major breaches, inside the bubble, and the misstep of going outside of the bubble.

The PCB’s technical committee is authorised to make all the decisions, which can be appealed within 24 hours.

After reviewing the decision, PCB CEO Wasim Khan will give his verdict within three days.