PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises owners will decide the future of remaining matches of the T20 League on May 20.

The development was confirmed by the PCB in a press release where it was stated that during a virtual session between the board officials and the franchises owners, all parties agreed to wait for another 24 hours to decide the fate of the remaining matches of the competition.

In the press release, PCB CEO Wasim Khan was also quoted as saying: “Some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday.

PCB shifts remaining PSL6 matches to UAE: report

“The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches,” he added.

It must be noted that the sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

Later, the PCB announced to resume the tournament in Karachi from June 1 but due to surge in coronavirus case, the board decided to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.