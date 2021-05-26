PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to sources, the PCB will set up three separate bio-secure bubbles in Abu Dhabi.

One bubble will include players and team managements along with the match officials, the second will be for the broadcast crew whereas the third bubble will be for the ground staff.