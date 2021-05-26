Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021

Tournament is expected to resume in first week of June

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to sources, the PCB will set up three separate bio-secure bubbles in Abu Dhabi.

One bubble will include players and team managements along with the match officials, the second will be for the broadcast crew whereas the third bubble will be for the ground staff.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league PCB PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.