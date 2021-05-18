Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
PCB shifts remaining PSL6 matches to UAE: report

Tournament set to resume from June 1

Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB shifts remaining PSL6 matches to UAE: report

Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League Season 6 to the UAE amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across Pakistan, the Cricket Pakistan reported reported Tuesday.

The sixth edition of T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to the June 20, 2021.

However, the Abu Dhabi government has granted permission to hold the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in the emirate, according to the report.

A PCB delegation in Abu Dhabi has notified the board officials of the development.

Players are expected to be flown to the UAE through chartered flights. PSL franchises have kicked off their preparations too.

Cricket HBL PSL6 PSL PSL matches psl6 uae
 
