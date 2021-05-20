PCB receives green signal from Abu Dhabi for PSL6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for hosting the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

The development was confirmed by the PCB in a press release. The board will now hold a virtual meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made.

In the press release, PCB CEO Wasim Khan was also quoted as saying: “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.

“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course,” he added.

He also thanked the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support.

It must be noted that the sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

Later, the PCB announced to resume the tournament in Karachi from June 1 but due to surge in coronavirus case, the board decided to organise the remaining matches in the UAE.