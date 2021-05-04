PCB announces Parental Support Policy for women, men cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its Parental Support Policy to help the players in their journey to parenthood.

The development was announced by the board in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Under its newly introduced policy, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.

Women cricketers are also entitled to take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year.

Upon conclusion of the maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support in respect of their post-childbirth rehabilitation.

Similarly, if a woman player is required to travel for cricketing activities, the PCB will support the player by allowing her to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child.

On the other hand, the men cricketers, who are expectant or new fathers, will also be entitled to up to 30 days of fully paid leave which will need to be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted in a press release where he expressed delight over the introduction for the players, especially for women cricketers.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers and at every turn it has taken measures to support them,” he said. “In this relation, it is appropriate that we have a player-friendly parental support policy so that our professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives without worrying about their careers.

“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society. Now that we have maternity leave policy, I am hopeful that it will attract more women and girls to take up the sport.”