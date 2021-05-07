PCB announces completion of first phase of Covid-19 vaccination

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has successfully completed the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the players and support staff.

The vaccination drive, which started on March 4 in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, was completed in collaboration with the federal government’s National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated, said the PCB in a press release.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers, especially in the ongoing pandemic, and keeping that in mind we requested the NCOC for vaccines during the HBL Pakistan Super League 6,” COO Salman Naseer was quoted in the statement. “We remain grateful to the NCOC for recognising the importance of vaccines for our players and prioritising them for the national interest as both players and support staff are constantly traveling for domestic and international cricket commitments and carry infection risks especially once outside the bio-secure bubbles.”

“The PCB is fully behind the government’s vaccination drive and once again urges people across Pakistan to get vaccinated in order to ensure the health and safety of their own selves and their families.”

Moreover, a number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The remaining men and women cricketers will be vaccinated in the second phase, which is set to commence in the near future.