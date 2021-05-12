Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe

Green Caps secured a thumping 2-0 win

Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Pakistan team players have seen their standings improved in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings.

The Green Caps registered a thumping 2-0 win in the recently concluded Test series against Zimbabwe.

As per the latest ICC rankings, right-handed batsman Abid Ali made the biggest jump as he leapfrogged 38 spots to reach the 40th spot in the batting rankings.

He ended the series with the highest runs which included an unbeaten double-century in the second Test.

Player-of-the-Series Hasan Ali moved six places up to the 14th spot in the bowling rankings whereas left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi moved nine places up to cement his spot in the 22nd position.

However, after successive failures in the series, captain Babar Azam moved a spot down in the ICC Batting Rankings and is now on the 10th spot.

Cricket ICC Rankings Pakistan zimbabwe
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
