Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe

Pakistan team players have seen their standings improved in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings.

The Green Caps registered a thumping 2-0 win in the recently concluded Test series against Zimbabwe.

As per the latest ICC rankings, right-handed batsman Abid Ali made the biggest jump as he leapfrogged 38 spots to reach the 40th spot in the batting rankings.

Latest @ICC Test player rankings:



– Hasan up by six to 14th



– Azhar Ali up by four to 16th



– Shaheen up by nine to 22nd



– Abid vaults 38 places to 40th



– Nauman up by eight to 46th



– Babar drops one place to 10th — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 12, 2021

He ended the series with the highest runs which included an unbeaten double-century in the second Test.

Player-of-the-Series Hasan Ali moved six places up to the 14th spot in the bowling rankings whereas left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi moved nine places up to cement his spot in the 22nd position.

However, after successive failures in the series, captain Babar Azam moved a spot down in the ICC Batting Rankings and is now on the 10th spot.