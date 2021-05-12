Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe

Green Caps secured a thumping 2-0 win
Pakistan team players have seen their standings improved in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings.
The Green Caps registered a thumping 2-0 win in the recently concluded Test series against Zimbabwe.
As per the latest ICC rankings, right-handed batsman Abid Ali made the biggest jump as he leapfrogged 38 spots to reach the 40th spot in the batting rankings.
– Hasan up by six to 14th
– Azhar Ali up by four to 16th
– Shaheen up by nine to 22nd
– Abid vaults 38 places to 40th
– Nauman up by eight to 46th
– Babar drops one place to 10th
He ended the series with the highest runs which included an unbeaten double-century in the second Test.
Player-of-the-Series Hasan Ali moved six places up to the 14th spot in the bowling rankings whereas left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi moved nine places up to cement his spot in the 22nd position.
However, after successive failures in the series, captain Babar Azam moved a spot down in the ICC Batting Rankings and is now on the 10th spot.