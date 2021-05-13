Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers urge nation to follow coronavirus-related SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr

Country celebrates32 religious occasion on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Pakistan cricketers urge nation to follow coronavirus-related SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr

Photo Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter

Pakistan cricketers have urged the nation to follow coronavirus-related SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The country is currently battling with the third wave of the pathogen and as per NCOC, 126 people died in the last 24 hours whereas more than 3,200 cases were reported.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, cricketers including captain Babar Azam, star pacers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and veteran batsman Azhar Ali, asked people to follow the guidelines set by the NCOC in order to curb the surge of the virus.

As per official statistics, more than 19,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Second Test: Late wickets keep Zimbabwe alive against Pakistan
Second Test: Late wickets keep Zimbabwe alive against Pakistan
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Debutant Tabish Khan hopeful of living ‘up to expectations’
Debutant Tabish Khan hopeful of living ‘up to expectations’
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.