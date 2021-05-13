Pakistan cricketers urge nation to follow coronavirus-related SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan cricketers have urged the nation to follow coronavirus-related SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The country is currently battling with the third wave of the pathogen and as per NCOC, 126 people died in the last 24 hours whereas more than 3,200 cases were reported.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, cricketers including captain Babar Azam, star pacers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and veteran batsman Azhar Ali, asked people to follow the guidelines set by the NCOC in order to curb the surge of the virus.

Our cricketers have some special Eid wishes and message for you #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/TpN8j6R3Ny — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 13, 2021

As per official statistics, more than 19,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year.