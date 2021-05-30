No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is amongst 11 players and officials who failed to fly for Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release.

As per the statement, 16 players and officials were due to fly in two commercial flights in the early hours of Sunday morning from Karachi and Lahore.

However, only five—which included Gladiators’ pacer Mohammad Hasnain—were allowed to go whereas Sarfaraz and all the members in Lahore returned to the hotel.

The PCB stated that they are looking to find other ways to send the player so that they can start the mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The development is a concerning one for the PCB who have not been able to release the schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.