Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting performance in Test cricket

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has revealed that he worked hard on his batting after making debut for Pakistan in Test cricket.

The 34-year-old showed a glimpse of his batting talent in the first innings against Zimbabwe where he notched 97 to help Pakistan reach a mammoth total of 510 runs.

While speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Sunday, Nauman stated that he was satisfied with the batting performance but was disappointing on missing out on his maiden Test ton.

“I was a bit angry to miss out on a maiden Test century,” he said. “I’m working on improving my batting skills. Following the home series against South Africa, I concentrated more on it and it paid off.”

Talking about his own performance, the Multan Sultans’ bowler stated that his focus is only to perform well and that his consistent performances in international cricket is down to hard work in domestic arena.

“It is up to me to perform which thankfully I am doing,” he said. “I’m working on both batting and bowling and will try to perform best for the team. I never lost hope and kept performing at the domestic level. My performance in Tests is all because of my hard work.”