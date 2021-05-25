Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Naseem Shah vows to come back stronger after PSL snub

Pacer sent home after failing to produce negative PCR test

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Naseem Shah vows to come back stronger after PSL snub

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Young fast-bowler Naseem Shah has vowed to come back stronger after missing the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The right-arm pacer was sent home on Monday when he failed to produce a negative test at the time of arrival for two-day quarantine ahead of the departure to Abu Dhabi.

Shah took to Twitter to express his disappointment after failing to read a message regarding the PCR test in a group chat.

The 18-year-old is the second Quetta Gladiators player along with all-rounder Anwar to miss the Abu Dhabi-leg of the competition.

The 33-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus in the first round of testing conducted at a five-star hotel in Karachi on Monday.

Shah has been termed as one of the most highly-rated fast-bowlers in the country after making his Test debut at the age of just 17 against Australia.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Naseem Shah pakistan super league Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
PCB receives green signal from Abu Dhabi for PSL6
PCB receives green signal from Abu Dhabi for PSL6
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.