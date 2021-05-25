Naseem Shah vows to come back stronger after PSL snub

Young fast-bowler Naseem Shah has vowed to come back stronger after missing the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The right-arm pacer was sent home on Monday when he failed to produce a negative test at the time of arrival for two-day quarantine ahead of the departure to Abu Dhabi.

Shah took to Twitter to express his disappointment after failing to read a message regarding the PCR test in a group chat.

امیں نے بہت محنت کی اور پPSL کے لئے پرجوش تھا- میں گروپ کے تمام میسجز دیکھ کر ہدایات پوری کرتا ہوں۔ پتہ نہیں کہ اس میسج کو کیسے مس کر گیا۔ میں کرکٹ کھیلنا چاہتا ہوں کرکٹ میری زندگی ہے اور میں بیان نہیں کر سکتا کہ کیسا محسوس کر رہا ہوں۔ اللہ مجھے مضبوط بنائے گا اور میں واپس آؤں گا pic.twitter.com/SfqGBsvmUf — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) May 24, 2021

The 18-year-old is the second Quetta Gladiators player along with all-rounder Anwar to miss the Abu Dhabi-leg of the competition.

The 33-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus in the first round of testing conducted at a five-star hotel in Karachi on Monday.

Shah has been termed as one of the most highly-rated fast-bowlers in the country after making his Test debut at the age of just 17 against Australia.