Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021

The 44-year-old will miss the Abu Dhabi-leg due to back injury

Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Multan Sultans veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

As per Pakistan Cricket Board’s press release, the 44-year-old will not take part in the Abu Dhabi-leg after suffering a back injury. He will be replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi.

Afridi was quoted in the press release where he stated that he felt back pain while training ahead of the resumption of PSL6.

“While training for the remaining PSL6 matches, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor,” he said. “Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg. I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

In the first-half of the competition, Afridi represented Sultans in four matches where he managed to claim two wickets and scored just three runs.

Tell us what you think:

