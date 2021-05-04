Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique

Opener recently returned to Pakistan’s T20I team

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf believes that opener Sharjeel Khan needs to improve his fitness to make better use of his batting talent.

The Karachi Kings opener returned to the Pakistan team for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe after serving a gap of more than three years.

Yousuf, who is supervising at National High Performance Center, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, pointed out issues in Sharjeel’s batting technique which he believes is due to overweight.

“Sharjeel gained a lot of weight during his spot-fixing ban,” said Yousuf. “This is causing issues in his batting. Better balance, weight transfer and playing the ball closer to the body will help Sharjeel become a mature batsman.

“He is an excellent power-hitter who can give valuable start to Pakistan team in limited-overs cricket. Every batsman requires some fine-tuning and minor adjustments which can improve his game.”

Sharjeel is among the five Pakistan cricketers who are currently training at the NHPC to improve their skills. Others are Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Yousuf Pakistan SHARJEEL KHAN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.