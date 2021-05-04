Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf believes that opener Sharjeel Khan needs to improve his fitness to make better use of his batting talent.

The Karachi Kings opener returned to the Pakistan team for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe after serving a gap of more than three years.

Yousuf, who is supervising at National High Performance Center, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, pointed out issues in Sharjeel’s batting technique which he believes is due to overweight.

“Sharjeel gained a lot of weight during his spot-fixing ban,” said Yousuf. “This is causing issues in his batting. Better balance, weight transfer and playing the ball closer to the body will help Sharjeel become a mature batsman.

“He is an excellent power-hitter who can give valuable start to Pakistan team in limited-overs cricket. Every batsman requires some fine-tuning and minor adjustments which can improve his game.”

Sharjeel is among the five Pakistan cricketers who are currently training at the NHPC to improve their skills. Others are Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.